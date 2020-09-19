The time is upon us, and the system requirements for FIFA 21 have officially been revealed. Whilst these games have usually always been some pretty good looking titles, the specs never really illustrated that. The good news here is that the FIFA 21 system specs are almost identical to last year's, so if you were able to play FIFA 20 just fine, you'll also be able to play FIFA 21 fine.

The annoying part, however, is that even though FIFA 21 is coming to PC before next-gen consoles, PC players won't be able to take full advantage of the graphical features as it won't be the next-gen version on PC.

Nevertheless, the only thing thats different in terms of system requirements this year round is the upgrade from an i3-2100 processor to the Core i3-6100, as well as making the Windows 10 64-bit OS as the minimum required operating system.

But with that said, let's dive in and take a look at the official FIFA 21 PC system requirements...

Fifa 21 minimum system requirements

Fifa 21 recommended system requirements

If you want to play FIFA 21 on PC then you will need a GeForce GTX 670 or Radeon R9 270X graphics card which should then be paired with either a Core i5-3550 or FX-8150 processor in order to match the recommended requirements, delivering 60fps with High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You will also need at least 8GB of RAM to run properly.

Looking over the minimum specs for FIFA 2021, you will require a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7850 GPU that should then be coupled with a Core i3-6100 or a Phenom II X4 965 CPU. You will also need 8GB of system memory as well. This hardware setup should then deliver around 60fps performance at 1080p resolution with Low graphics settings.

To summarize, in order to play FIFA 21 at its best you should have a PC with hardware within the last 8 years.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the FIFA 21 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the FIFA 21 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a FIFA 21 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.