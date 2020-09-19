eFootball PES 2021 is back again this year with a season update, but how different is it from the previous year? Well not much really, as the system requirements have recently been revealed and they're not very demanding.

However they are a bit confusing, first of all the main caveat here is that they're all listed for 720p resolution, which I find a bit odd considering 1080p is the standard these days and a majority of people will be using 1080p resolution.

Another thing to note is that the recommended requirements list 11GB of storage space, whilst the minimum is 40GB. The only logical assumption here is that it just means 11GB more space is needed in order to meet the recommended specs, which leads to 51GB of storage in total required.

Other than that, there's not much else to say about the PES 2021 specs, so let's just dive into the official eFootball PES 2021 PC system requirements...

eFootball PES 2021 minimum system requirements

eFootball PES 2021 recommended system requirements

eFootball PES 2021 will require a GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon R9 270X graphics card along with a Core i7-3770 or FX-8350 processor in order to reach the recommended system requirements. This setup should then achieve 60fps on High graphics settings at 720p resolution. 8GB of system memory will also be needed in order to meet the recommended specs.

You will need a GPU that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 670 or Radeon HD 7870 to match the minimum specs for PES 2021. This graphics card should then be paired with either an FX-4350 or Core i5-3470 CPU as well as 8GB of system memory. This should then deliver around 60 frames per second on Low graphics settings at 720p resolution.

Looking over all these specs, we suggest a 7 year old PC at least in order to math the recommended system requirements and play smoothly.

