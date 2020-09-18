CD Projekt Red recently held their third episode of Night City Wire which gave us a good look at the gangs of Night City as well as the world of Night City itself. Perhaps, most importantly however, we also got our official look at the Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements.

There is also the reveal of the official Cyberpunk 2077 Cyber-up Your PC Contest finalists and showcase of their designs, which got a teaser live during the show but the entire contest finale has been uploaded after the show, which you can check out at the bottom.

But for now, let's jump right into the action with a Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 3 recap, and all the information you need to know after the episode aired...

Cyberpunk 2077 Night City

Night City is the main location of Cyberpunk 2077, and is a huge sprawling metropolis. It's arguably the main character of the game, and CD Projekt Red have been adamant at making sure it feels like a real place. There's a large variety of Districts each with their own style of architecture, characters, and sub-districts too. Every single street in the world is named, and apparently a lot of trash was even placed by hand.

Unfortunately they didn't give us an exact number, but CDPR did mention that it is the most complex thing they've worked on; it feels organic, has a crazy layout, and buildings seemingly on top of other buildings.

The exploration is apparently very vertical this time round, allowing players to explore various levels of the City with entirely different atmospheres and styles. They also said that it changes the way you explore the city, since you can't just go in a straight line to your destination.

Cyberpunk 2077 gangs

The gangs of Cyberpunk 2077 play a prominent role in the world and story, where players can encounter them just by exploring, meeting them through quests, or can even be hired by them since you're a well-known mercenary.

There's 9 gangs in total: Maelstrom, Valentinos, 6th Street, Voodoo Boys, Animals, Tyger Claws, Moxes, Wraiths, and the Aldecaldos. Each gang looks and feels unique from each other, and will even have gang-themed items, vehicles, weapons, and clothing that you can get yourself.

Unfortunately though, CD Projekt Red confirmed that you will not be able to join a gang yourself since you are a mercenary that jumps from job to job. But at least you'll be able to interact with them and even grab some quests off them.

Cyberpunk 2077 PC case modding contest

Back in April, CD Projekt Red started a contest where you could design a Cyberpunk-themed PC case and watch it get brought to life by some professional PC case modders. The five finalists have finally been chosen, and you can see who won in the entire Cyberpunk 2077 Cyber-up Your PC Contest Finale.

So that was all the new information and videos from the latest episode of Night City Wire. Once again there will be another episode coming later down the line at some point, which is where we'll hopefully hear some more about the official Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack.

