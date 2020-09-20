Last Friday, CD Projekt Red held another episode of Night City Wire, and whilst it mostly showed some new gameplay videos showcasing the stunning world of Night City and the gangs that inhabit it, what most people are talking about though are the Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements, which are not that demanding at all.

However, those low specs did look a bit suspicious, as not only are they pretty low for a game that looks that good, but they were notably lacking any ray tracing requirements, which Cyberpunk 2077 will be utilizing. So the Global Community Lead at CDPR, Marcin Momot, revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 4K and RTX system requirements will be revealed soon.

Hopefully we’ll also get some performance expectations as well, as everyone scrambles to figure out whether the specs are for 30fps or 60fps. What we do know however, is that according to the official CP2077 tech support page, the minimum system requirements were “created with Low settings and 1080p gaming in mind,” whilst the recommended specs are for “High and 1080p.”

As a reminder, here are the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements:

We expect there will be an Ultra 1080p requirement as well, but what are your predictions for the RTX or 4K specs? We reckon there could be an RTX 30 series in there, but what do you think? Let us know!