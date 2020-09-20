There’s currently a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha event going on right now, but it’s unfortunately exclusive to the PlayStation 4 right now. Luckily Activision have provided the dates for the PC early pre-order Beta and Open Beta as well, which will include crossplay across all platforms the game is launching on.

So if you want to jump into the Beta for COD Black Ops Cold War on PC you will have to wait until October 17th, unless if you pre-ordered the game then you’ll get access 2 days earlier on October 15th. The entire event will run until October 19th.

Of course though, PlayStation 4 players will get an extra weekend beforehand all to themselves, with the pre-order Beta starting on October 8th, then opening up to all PS4 users regardless of a pre-order on October 10th and will finish on October 12th.

Date Platform October 8th-9th PlayStation 4 pre-order Beta October 10th-12th PlayStation 4 Open Beta October 15th-16th PC pre-order, Xbox, PlayStation 4 pre-order October 17th-19th All platforms Open Beta

Apparently, the BO Cold War Beta will include 4 game modes, including the classics Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed as well as the new mode Combined Arms: Domination.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War releases on PC and consoles on November 13th.

What do you think? Will you be trying out the BO Cold War Beta? Have you been playing the Alpha on PS4? What do you think? Let us know!