The recently announced RTX 30 series cards based on the Ampere architecture has gotten everyone excited by the proposed performance jump, coming in faster than an RTX 2080 Ti at half the price. But some have expressed concerns over the low VRAM capacities, and a recent leak from Gigabyte shows RTX 30 card models with double the memory.

Of course, we’re most likely looking at some Super/Ti variants of the just-launched RTX 3080 cards and the upcoming RTX 3070 release in October. This leak suggests we’ll be getting an RTX 3080 Super/Ti with 20GB of memory and an RTX 3070 with 16GB. You can check out the alleged leaked variants below:

You can also see within that list, neatly tucked away at the top a mention of the RTX 3060 Super/Ti card at 8GB VRAM, seemingly confirming the existence of both an RTX 3060 and the slightly higher spec model.

It’s also reported that the RTX 3080 will see no difference in specs for the Super/Ti version, retaining the 8704 CUDA Cores across variants, whilst the RTX 3070 supposedly gets a boost from 5888 CUDA Cores to 6144 Cores.

These rumored cards will apparently launch sometime after AMD announces their own next-gen graphics cards in October. Just remember though, these GPU variants are likely to cost more than the base models than usual as the brand new GDDR6X memory is pretty expensive.

What do you think? Are you excited for these new higher VRAM variants? When do you think they will officially launch? And will you be looking to get one instead of the base models? Let us know!