Surreal tech-noir mystery game The Signifier is now officially launching on October 15th. The game certainly looks really good with it's photorealistic environments and surreal imagery, but at what cost? How demanding is it on PC? Luckily for us, the official PC system requirements for The Signifier have been revealed.

Thankfully they're not that demanding at all, requiring only 8GB of RAM even on the recommended specs, on top of the already great GTX 1060 which will be able to handle The Signifier at its best apparently. Weirdly though, the specs list 20MB as the storage space under recommended, so we think this is just a typo.

No performance expectations were listed though, but we imagine for a first-person mystery game like this we're probably looking at 30fps as the performance these specs are referring to.

But for now, let's jump right into The Signifier PC system requirements...

The Signifier minimum system requirements

The Signifier recommended system requirements

(*One of the requirements listed only a certain type of processor rather than a specific one, so we've picked out the equivalent hardware based on the descriptions provided in square brackets above)

In order to match the recommended system specs for The Signifier, you will need a graphics card that's as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 which should then be paired with either a Ryzen 5 1600X or Core i5-7600K processor and 8GB of RAM. This hardware setup should deliver around 30 frames per second with High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

You will need a graphics card that is at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270 in order to meet The Signifier minimum system requirements. You should then pair this GPU with a Core i3-2130 CPU or an A8-7600 APU and 8GB of system memory. This PC system should then achieve 30 frames per second on Low graphics settings at 1080p.

Another thing to note is DX support, as The Signifier requires DirectX11 make sure your GPU supports it. Looking over all the specs listed above we suggest a PC that has at least 4 years old hardware in order to play smoothly.

