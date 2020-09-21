Okay, I know it’s a bit of a salt in the wound right now considering the upcoming Demons Souls Remake is probably not coming to PC anytime soon, but you have to admit that it does looks good, really good in fact. Thankfully, one YouTube user has created a graphics comparison video between the original PlayStation 3 and upcoming next-gen PlayStation 5 Demon's Souls Remake, and oh boy has there been some serious improvements.

PS3 graphics were nothing to laugh at back when it came out, but it’s amazing to see how much of an improvement has been made over the past 2 console generations. Thanks to user Joshua Gamez we’re able to get a proper look though:

What’s also impressive is just how well the player was able to emulate the route from the PS5 gameplay sequence, obviously not exactly but still rather impressive. But I think the cherry on top is that reveal of the Vanguard boss fight, which just looks so much better in the new remake.

What do you think? How do you feel about the Demons Souls Remake graphics? What's your favorite improvement? And will we eventually see a PC release? Let us know!