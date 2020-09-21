During Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 Showcase event, we got the reveal of a Special Edition for Devil May Cry 5 which included faster loading times, higher frame rate support, multiple new games modes and features as well as the integration of ray training technology. However, despite PC already having access to this kind of technology before next-gen consoles, Capcom has opted to not bring Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition to the PC platform.

“Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is specifically being developed and optimised to benefit the system architecture and leap in processing power offered by PS5 and Xbox Series X, so we're focusing on these platforms,” a spokesperson from Capcom told the press. “At present, there are no plans to release DMC5SE on PC.”

The new content and game features in the Special Edition (on top of ray training and various hardware improvements) include Vergil as a playable character, a Dark Knight Mode, and a Turbo Mode which boosts the game’s speed by 20%. PC players will at least get Vergil as a payable DLC, but everything else included in DMC5SE won’t be coming to PC.

Understandably this has infuriated a lot of PC players, and since the announcement many have taken to the Steam store page to review bomb it. Whilst it’s still not in the red with a current 69% of positive user reviews, the original number was much higher at 93%.

Hopefully Capcom will learn from this and release the Devil May Cry V Special Edition on PC eventually. But what do you think? How do you feel about the console exclusivity? Will we eventually get a PC release? Let us know!

