If Nvidia buying ARM Holdings was one of the biggest news for hardware of this year, then surely this one will take the crown as one of the biggest for gaming. Microsoft has officially announced today that they have acquired the Zenimax Media, which is the parent company of many famed studios including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, MachineGames, and Tango Gameworks.

“Today is a special day, as we welcome some of the most accomplished studios in the games industry to Xbox. We are thrilled to announce Microsoft has entered into an agreement to acquire ZeniMax Media,” the official blog post read.

“These are the teams responsible for franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Starfield and many more,” it said after listing the many games studios mentioned above.

Of course, Microsoft own Xbox and the Xbox Game Pass, and whilst it was confirmed that Bethesda’s most iconic franchises will be coming to the subscription-based service, considering that Microsoft have been pushing it for both the console and PC platforms, it’s likely we’ll see the rest of the Zenimax lineup added to the service as well.

What’s interesting however, is that there are currently 2 of Zenimax’s games coming to PlayStation 5 (as well as PC) as console exclusive games. These are Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo, so Microsoft will actually be profiting off some of Sony’s exclusive titles, which is a little strange to think about. Hopefully though this means they’ll only be timed exclusives and come to the Xbox console platforms at a later date.

Oh, and just as a reminder, this means some big Bethesda RPGs like The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield will be coming to Game Pass, presumably on day 1.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Bethesda’s games on Game Pass? What games are you most looking forward to? And how could this affect their development for future titles? Let us know!