There’s a certain expectation when it comes to some really meaty RPG games in terms of length; no matter how long the official story takes, you can spend upwards of 100+ hours exploring the vast world that has been laid before you. CD Projekt Red’s previous masterpiece The Witcher 3 had a very expansive world and storyline, but according to the developers, not a whole lot of players actually completed the main story, and they have now opted to make Cyberpunk 2077’s main story slightly shorter in length because of that.

The Witcher 3 apparently clocked in at around 51 hours to beat, which to be honest sounds like a speedrun if you ask me, nevertheless this means we can expect the CP2077 campaign to be slightly shorter than that.

Of course though, CDPR already confirmed this a while ago thanks to a fan-translated Q&A session, stating that what it will lack in main story playtime will be made up for in replayability, but we didn’t exactly know why that was back then. Initially it sounded like the developers were sacrificing story length for replayability, but now it’s clear that The Witcher 3 was just too damn long for some people.

No official numbers were given, but the team did tease that there would be a lot to do for those rare completionists out there, and judging by their coy nature, we could see a bigger game than The Witcher III overall.

What do you think? Did you play The Witcher 3? Did you finish the game? How did you feel about the length of it? And are you excited for a slightly shorter main story in Cyberpunk 2077? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on