If you’re a fan of Blizzard’s titular games, then you’ve most likely heard about their huge event known as BlizzCon which includes, as you could probably guess, all things Blizzard and their games. But back in May this year they announced that the event was officially cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that an online version would take its place. Well, now we know exactly when that is.

BlizzConline (which is simultaneously the best and worst name I’ve ever heard) will be taking place on February 19th-20th 2021. The event itself will feature all the usual stuff you expect at the convention but all online.

There’ll be the usual community competitions including: a Community Showcase which will be “an opportunity for cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions,” a Cosplay Exhibition, Cosplay Contest, Art Contest, Digital Storytelling Contest, Talent Spotlight, and a virtual March of the Murlocs.

Of course though, Blizzard still has a lot of preparations to do, and so there’s still more information to reveal down the line: “We still have a lot of planning to do, and it’ll be some time before we’re ready to share more details—but we wanted to provide a heads-up on how you can be a part of the online fun.”

If you want to take a look at all the various contest rules and guidelines in order to register, you can check out the official BlizzConline blog post here.

What do you think? Are you excited for the BlizzConline event? Are you interested in any of the competitions? Which ones? And will you be watching them, or entering them? Let us know!