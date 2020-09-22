Supergiant Games has had a pretty substantial track record of really great games, springing into everyone’s conversations first with Bastion, then Transistor and Pyre. Now their latest creation, Hades - an intense roguelike based on Greek mythology - has just launched out of Early Access last week, and has apparently now sold more than 1 million copies.

Since launching out of Early Access on September 17th, Hades has sold roughly 300,000 copies, meaning 700,000 were sold during Early Access. Supergiant took to Twitter to announce the good news:

“Hades has now sold more than 1,000,000 copies,” the message read, “700,000 of these were during our Early Access development. To all our Early Access players: Thank you so much. We designed Hades for Early Access, believing you could help us make a better game. That's just what you did.”

Hades initially launched as Early Access in 2018, as part of an Epic Games Store exclusive for just a year, but then moved to Steam after the deal finished. Since then, the game has raked in a lot of critical acclaim across the board, and is shaping up to be one of the biggest indie games of 2020.

What do you think? Have you played Hades? Did you get it in Early Access? What do you think of it now? Let us know!