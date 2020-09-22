Denuvo Anti-tamper is a hot topic amongst PC players, and for good reason too, though it is largely understandable as to why companies would choose to implement it. Regardless of that, what’s interesting is that 2K seems to have quietly updated the Steam Store page for Mafia: Definitive Edition to include a Denuvo Anti-tamper warning.

Additionally, there is apparently a limit on activations per machine, which is set to 5 activations every 24 hours. Luckily this only means that you can install the game a maximum of 5 different times every 24 hours, and not a limit on lifetime activations.

Obviously the controversy that Denuvo brings up amongst players means a lot of publishers don’t exactly want to announce it with a large megaphone to tell the entire world. However, sneakily updating the store page can be seen as a way to trick players into not realizing the implementation, especially when the game is set to release in 3 days time.

Of course, there’s not a huge amount of evidence that Denuvo actually causes a significant loss in frame rates, and seems to be more on a case-by-case basis. But it’s hard to ignore the theories when Mafia DE will apparently require a GTX 1080 or RX 5700 GPU to play at it’s best.

What do you think? Are you excited for Mafia Definitive Edition? Do you think the Denuvo tech will seriously harm performance in the game? Let us know your thoughts!