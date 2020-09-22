There’s something strange going on right now online, as multiple users have been reporting that a major hack is happening to Activision, supposedly exposing thousands of account details online to the public. But Activision themselves have since responded, saying that the reports of the hack “are not accurate,” but you should probably change your password anyway.

Activision owns one of the most popular franchises on the planet with Call of Duty, but following the recent PlayStation 4 Alpha test for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, numerous users have reported their Activision accounts have been compromised, including many big names from the content creator and eSports scenes.

But the official Activision Support Twitter page recently put out a statement saying that the reports aren’t exactly accurate, suggesting that the hack may not be as large scale as people are reporting.

Still though, whether the hack is real or not, you should probably change your Activision account password and such to keep it secure, as Activision still has yet to implement any form of two factor authentication for account security. It has also been recommended from other sources that you unlink your game and social media accounts as well just in case.

I recently changed my password this morning, and I can confirm that I did indeed receive an email about my account’s changes, so if you receive one without having made any changes to your account yourself, it would be a good idea to get in touch with Activision support.

Activision also supplied some useful tips for keeping your Activision Account secure.

What do you think? Have you experienced any Activision account issues recently? Do you think Activision should implement two factor authentication methods? And have you ever gotten in touch with Activision support? How was your experience? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on