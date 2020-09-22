The days of multi-GPU setups are slowly coming to a close, as Nvidia has announced that they will be ending their SLI driver support by the start of next year. It doesn’t mean the end completely though, but Nvidia may well have started the downfall.

Starting on January 1st 2021, Nvidia will cease to add any more SLI driver profiles for the RTX 20 series and below. There is a kind of shining light though, as the implementation of new APIs like DirectX12 and Vulkan has allowed developers to now add native SLI support within their games, bypassing the need for an SLI driver profile.

This does have its own pros and cons of course, but most notably will enable developers to get the best possible performance out of multiple GPUs for their game. As a quick breakdown, here’s all the games that currently support native SLI through the use of DirectX12 and Vulkan:

DirectX12 native SLI supported games:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Civilization VI

Sniper Elite 4

Gears of War 4

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Strange Brigade

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Hitman

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Battlefield 1

Halo Wars 2

Vulkan native SLI supported games:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Quake 2 RTX

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Strange Brigade

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

But Nvidia isn’t just up and quitting, and will apparently directly support developers who would like to implement SLI natively into their own titles. All existing SLI driver profiles will also “continue to be tested and maintained for SLI-ready RTX 20 Series and earlier GPUs.”

As for any future graphics card models from Nvidia that support SLI like the recently announced RTX 30 series including the upcoming RTX 3090, “SLI will only be supported when implemented natively within the game.”

And for those of you who prefer to use multi-GPU setups for creative applications and not for gaming, many of those apps will still support performance scaling without the need for any SLI driver profiles, and will continue to work with all support graphics cards as usual.

Maybe this is a good time to bring up our Up For Debate from earlier in the year where we asked you whether you think SLI or Crossfire is dead, to which an astounding 300 of you said "yes" compared to a measly 36 who voted "no". And of those votes, only 12 of you said you would consider a multi-GPU setup now. But, maybe this will see a resurgence of SLI support, as 52 voted that you would consider an SLI setup if more games supported it.

What do you think? Could this be the end of SLI? Or is it the beginning of something new? How do you feel about using multi-GPU setups in the future? And would you like to see more graphics cards support it? Let us know your thoughts!