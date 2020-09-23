Hideo Kojima’s masterful Metal Gear Solid series has been a cult favorite amongst many players, but unfortunately the first 2 games are practically unplayable on PC since they’re not exactly available on any digital storefront. However, it now looks like we could be getting Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2 on PC thanks to an official rating by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee.

It’s likely that these won’t be any remakes or remasters unfortunately, as the 2 games already had PC ports back when they came out, they’re just not readily available on digital shelves. Interestingly, it seems like the 2 titles will be packaged along with the original Metal Gear from the old MSX game system.

This could in part be due to Konami’s recent re-entry into the publishing scene, and it’s likely that they will be re-releasing some of their old games in new packages online. The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee also leaked the existence of a Konami Collector’s Series, which includes many original Castlevania and Contra games in one big bundle.

What do you think? Are you excited for Metal Gear Solid coming to PC (again)? Would you be interested in a remaster of the original 2? Let us know!