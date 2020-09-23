Dirt 5 is around the corner, and with it comes the promise of all-new locations, cars, story and more, but one thing that we’ve only had glimpses of before is the dynamic weather system. Well, a new gameplay video has been released for Dirt 5 which gives us a better look at the new system.

The race takes place in Morocco, where a sandstorm begins to approach the track, eventually engulfing it halfway through. This is one of the many Land Rush events in Dirt 5 which delivers off-road racing with some super-light cars, and they can be found in numerous locations across the game. Check out the new Dirt 5 gameplay video below:

Dirt 5 was recently delayed until November 6th, but luckily Codemasters has confirmed that the game will be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10th. So if you purchase the current-gen version then you are entitled to a free next-gen version upgrade.

You can pre-order the Dirt 5 Amplified Edition for 2 days Early Access to the game, plus exclusive cars and access to all post-launch content. And if you're worried about your PC not being fast enough to enter the races, here's the official Dirt 5 PC system requirements.

