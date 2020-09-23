Ubisoft really loves their futuristic third person shooter series, as they are once again offering up another free weekend for The Division 2 this week from September 24th until September 28th. Oh, and if you already played the free weekends from back in February or October last year, all your progress will carry over so you don’t have to start from the beginning again.

During this weekend you’ll have access to the entire game for as long as the free weekend is on, plus - even better - there will be a massive 85% discount on the base game bringing it down to a ridiculously low price, and there is also a 70% discount on the base game plus the Warlords of New York expansion and Ultimate Edition.

You can start playing The Division 2 free weekend at 9am on September 24th by downloading the game from Uplay or the Epic Games Store, you can also pre-load the game so you’re ready to play tomorrow as soon as it starts. The free weekend will then end on September 28th at 4pm in your local time.

What do you think? Will you be having a go at The Division 2 free weekend? Did you play it before? What did you think of it? Let us know!