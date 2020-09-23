In case there was any doubt, yes Microsoft will continue to buy out even more games studios following the recent acquisition of Zenimax Media, the parent company behind the well known Bethesda and many other iconic studios. It’s all a bid for Microsoft to remain dominant with as much available content as possible for their platforms and services.

“You can't wake up one day and say, ‘Let me build a game studio,’” said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with the press. “The idea of having content is so we can reach larger communities.”

Xbox head Phil Spencer reiterated this, saying: “content is just the incredible ingredient to our platform that we continue to invest in,” adding that the Zenimax acquisition “doubles the size of our creative organization.”

Considering that Microsoft is directly trying to compete with Sony, buying out games studios certainly adds a benefit for them to make PC and Xbox console exclusives, and invests more into their own Xbox Game Pass subscription service which continues to remain very popular.

Additionally, Spencer also mentioned that they will be leaving Bethesda to work semi-independently as it’s “not about becoming us,” he said, “It is about the culture of those teams.”

Bethesda has now been added to a long list of major games studios that Microsoft owns, along with the likes of Mojang, Obsidian Entertainment, and more.

