After Nvidia’s recent announcement of the RTX 30 series cards lineup, many have been anxiously awaiting higher memory variants as well as the mainstream RTX 3060 GPU. Well, now it looks like they have been confirmed, as an RTX 3080 20GB variant as well as an RTX 3070 Super with 16GB of memory and the RTX 3060 have all been seemingly confirmed by Galax.

A photo has surfaced online from a recent internal roadmap presentation, in which Galax seems to have confirmed the existence of the 3 cards mentioned above. The photo was uncovered on a Chinese forum site which shows 3 new SKUs that Nvidia is planning to release soon.

The RTX 3080 20GB model will most likely cost a lot more thanks to the expensive GDDR6X memory type, with rumors putting the 20GB version $200 more expensive than the base RTX 3080 10GB model, for a total of $899. It will also supposedly feature dual-sided memory, plus possibly faster clock speeds and a slightly better configuration of cores.

The PG142 SKU 0 mentioned in the image above refers to the RTX 3070 16GB, though it’s still unclear if this will be called an RTX 3070 Super or RTX 3070 Ti. It will apparently feature the full GA104 die and 6144 CUDA Cores along with the upgraded memory capacity (which correlates directly with previous leaks from Gigabyte). The rumored price tag for the RTX 3070 Super/Ti is expected to be around $599.

Finally, something that a lot of people have been waiting for is the mainstream RTX 3060 card, which will apparently match the RTX 2080 Super’s performance, and judging by the price range Nvidia has been using for the RTX 30 series lineup, the RTX 3060 will most likely cost around $349.

Though it’s unclear whether this is the standard or Super/Ti variant, the RTX 3060 is rumored to feature 4864 CUDA Cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory with the GA104-200 GPU die and PG142 PCB.

What do you think? Are you excited for these new variants? Which one are you most interested in? Let us know!