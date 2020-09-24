The anticipated PC launch of Mafia: Definitive Edition is nearly here, as the full blown remake brings the original classic to modern systems with a fresh coat of paint. But whilst we’re all excited to get our hands on it, when exactly does it launch on PC and consoles? How soon can you start playing it? We’ve listed here the official launch times for Mafia: Definitive Edition on PC and consoles.

First of all, the Mafia 1 remake will be releasing at the same time across the world, which means every region will be getting a slightly different launch time than the others. Some of us will be able to play as early as 4pm today, whilst others will have to wait until the early hours of the morning the following day. For an easy breakdown, here’s a graphic of the official Mafia Definitive Edition global release times:

So to break that down for you, Mafia Definitive Edition will release 4pm Pacific Time on September 24th for those of you living on the West Coast like Los Angeles, followed by those in Chicago at 6pm Central Time, then for those of you on the East Coast like New York that will be 7pm, and for anyone on the east side of South America like Sao Paulo that will be 8pm.

Mafia Definitive Edition will also release on September 25th at midnight for London and anyone in the UK, then at 1am for anyone living in Central Europe or in South Africa, 2am for anyone living in Moscow currently, followed by Japan at 8am and Australia like Sydney at 9am.

Mafia: Definitive Edition September 24th launch times

16:00 PDT



17:00 CST



18:00 CDT



19:00 EDT



20:00 BRT

Mafia: Definitive Edition September 25th launch times

00:00 BST

01:00 CEST

01:00 SAST

02:00 MSK

07:00 SGT

08:00 JST

09:00 AEST

11:00 NZST

So that’s all the global release times for Mafia: Definitive Edition, and should clarify what time the Mafia Remake will launch in your region. Console players will have a chance to pre-install the game if they pre-ordered a copy, but unfortunately there has been no information on pre-loading the game for PC users, so if you have confirmation do let us know so that we can share it with everyone else.

Oh, and the game's specs appear to be pretty beefy, so we recommend checking out the official Mafia Definitive Edition PC system requirements to see how well you'll be able to run the game at launch.

Are you excited for Mafia DE? What time will the game unlock for you? Let us know!