Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card just launched last week, and the monster 8K gaming GPU RTX 3090 is set to release today. But since last week’s launch, many users who bought the RTX 3080 have been reporting several issues with crashing to the desktop, or even experiencing strange performance issues in-game.

By no means should the RTX 3080 be struggling in games at this point, so the exact issue is still rather unclear, but many fingers are pointing towards the overclocked boost speeds above 2.0GHz. Users are reporting their games crashing once the GPU’s clock speed reaches a certain point.

For now, the only viable fix that seems to be working is manually downclocking the graphics card by 50MHz to 100MHz. Some users have also reported that using Nvidia’s latest studio driver rather than the gaming driver seems to be solving the issue, which seems to point towards a driver issue to be the problem.

On the other hand this could also be due to power supply problems, but since official manufacturers have yet to properly find the cause, we’re unsure of what the exact problem could be.

As a side note the most reported issues come from owners of the RTX 3080 Zotac Gaming Trinity, the GeForce RTX 3080 MSI Ventus 3X OC, the GeForce RTX 3080 MSI Gaming Trio and the GeForce RTX 3080 EVGA XC3 Gaming. If you have experienced these same issues but with a different card then do let us know! And if you are having troubles then try the fixes mentioned above and tell us if they worked for you!

What do you think? Have you been experiencing crash issues with the RTX 3080 card? If so, which model do you own? Have you discovered any fixes that worked for you other than the ones listed? Or did the ones mentioned here resolve your issue? And which one? Let us know!

