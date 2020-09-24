Nvidia recently released a short blog post in preparation for the official launch of the RTX 3090 graphics card, detailing some performance numbers and warning potential buyers of limited stock during today’s launch. Nvidia also confirmed that the RTX 3090 is only 10-15% faster than the RTX 3080 at 4K gaming, and up to 50% faster than the Titan RTX.

Of course, the RTX 3090 is mostly focused on workstation and content creation and focused more towards the prosumer market; those who want a decent workstation GPU and a good card that can also play games. So in that sense the mild improvement in 4K gaming is not very surprising, but 8K performance is sure to be much better than the RTX 3080 at least.

The RTX 3090 essentially bridges the gap between a top-end gaming GPU and other, more workstation-oriented cards like the Titan or Quadro series. So don’t expect double performance over the RTX 3080 for double the price, this is a very specific GPU catered towards a very specific crowd of people.

Nvidia also wanted to preemptively warn potential buyers of limited stock before today’s launch: “since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day. We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.”

