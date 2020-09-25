Another week, and it’s another set of free games available on the Epic Games Store. This time we are celebrating the official release of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, so Frontier are offering to give the game away for free for the next week.

As always, these free game titles are completely free to keep as long as you claim it by next week (in this case, October 1st). That means if you claim it before that time, you'll have the game in your library forever.

So with that, let's take a closer look at this week's free game on the Epic Games Store...

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

“Build the park of a lifetime and rediscover the critically acclaimed rollercoaster simulation bestseller. Feel the thrill of a genre-defining classic, complete with two huge expansion packs.”

It's a semi-remaster of the original classic, and we loved it in our recent RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition review, so check that out if you're on the fence. Though why would you be unsure? It's free!

And that’s it for the free games (well, game) this week on the Epic Games Store. Don't forget to claim it before October 1st or you'll miss out on the offer. And if you claim your copy before then, you can keep the games in your library forever!

What do you think? Are you excited to jump back into RollerCoaster Tycoon 3? What other games would you like to see go free on the Epic Games Store next week? Let us know!