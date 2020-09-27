Do you like roguelite games? How about roguelites that are focused on magic? What about one where every pixel is physically simulated? And then proceeds to laugh in your face as die again and again because you just wanted to test a new wand and it somehow blows up in your face? Well, then Noita sounds like the perfect game for you.

It’s a terribly difficult, terrifically brilliant game where you must fight through dungeons, uncovering new wands and powers, all the while trying not to die (spoiler, you almost certainly will). The good news is that Noita is leaving Early Access on October 15th and is getting an official 1.0 release. You can check out the new trailer below:

Each new run will spawn a procedurally generated world, so no run is the same, with randomly generated items and weapons at your disposal. You can grab it on either Steam, the Humble Store, GOG, or even itch.io if you want.

What do you think? Are you excited for Noita 1.0? Have you played the Early Access version already? What did you think of it? Let us know!