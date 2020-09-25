The PC and Western release of Yakuza 7: Like A Dragon is shortly upon us, arriving on November 13th, and whilst some of us might be excited for it, some of us might be even more excited at the prospect of a brand new Yakuza game. According to a now deleted Tweet, Yakuza 8 will allegedly be announced on Sunday at the Tokyo Game Show.

Well, maybe Yakuza 8, all we know is that it's another Yakuza game, so most likely Yakuza 8 right? Obviously this is a little strange due to the fact that Yakuza 7 still hasn't been released yet for us in the West, nevertheless it’s quite exciting. Plus the fact that the Tweet was deleted always screams that someone let slip something they shouldn’t have just yet.

The tweet came from the co-host of the Sega Atlas broadcast that is taking place this weekend, and if you want to watch the stream live you can catch it on YouTube on September 27th at 8pm JST (that’s 4am Pacific Daylight Time, 7am Eastern Daylight Time, 12pm British Summer Time, and 9pm Australia Eastern Standard Time).

What do you think? Are you excited for Yakuza 7’s release? What would you like to see in the next Yakuza 8 game? Will you be watching the stream live? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on