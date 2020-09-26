Runescape, the mythical MMORPG that got so many people hooked on the formula and proved to be insanely popular back in the day (and still is now!). It did so well and kept adding to the content that many missed the good ole days of the classic Runescape, which is what brought the separate Old School Runescape to life. Well, now Jagex have announced that both RuneScape and Old School Runescape are officially coming to Steam.

“After nearly 20 years of being exclusively available from the RuneScape website, the PC and Mac editions of the iconic MMOs RuneScape and Old School RuneScape will soon be available on the Steam platform.”

Runescape itself will be launching on Valve’s platform on October 14th this year (and just in case you were wondering, yes it is free to play), with Old School Runescape coming to Steam later in Early 2021.

The Steam version of Runescape will include all the usual Steam goodies like achievements, trading cards etc. and a dedicated support team will be maintaining a Community Hub for Steam users which will include “weekly announcements, guides, articles, artwork and videos.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Runescape on Steam? Will you be picking it back up? Have you been playing recently already? And which version do you prefer? Let us know!

