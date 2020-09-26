Larian Studios are currently working hard on the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3, but if you were excited to get your hands on it next Wednesday, unfortunately Larian has confirmed that the Baldur's Gate 3 3 Early Access has been delayed due to several stability issues.

Luckily, it has only been delayed by a week until October 6th, so it’s not a very long time really: “Our guiding principle for early access is that it's fine for there to be smaller bugs or a few things that are lacking polish,” the post said, “but it needs to offer a fun gameplay experience with as few crashes as possible.”

Apparently the delays that Larian experienced due to stability problems also caused the official international translations to be delayed as well.

That October 6th releases is still not definite though, no matter how confident the team is, as Baldurs Gate 3 apparently still has to pass what’s called a “World Tester,” which is just fancy AI “super-gamer” that ploughs through the game at breakneck speeds to stress test the game to it’s very limits. That process is currently going on, and “the results are looking good,” however they’re “not perfect yet,” so a longer delay might come out of it if things don’t go too well.

Still though, the studio is hopeful: “early access is going to launch on October 6 on Stadia, Steam, and GOG. It is. It really is.”

Whilst we wait for the Baldurs Gate III Early Access launch, you can check out the official PC system requirements to get yourself ready.

What do you think? Are you excited for Baldur’s Gate 3? Will you be trying out the Early Access version? Let us know!