After some rumors that the original 2 Metal Gear Solid games were finally coming back to PC after some ratings by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee were found, it is now official: Metal Gear Solid 1 and Metal Gear Solid 2 are both available to purchase on GOG, along with the original Metal Gear and some other Konami classic titles.

Join the world of Snake Pliskin - sorry, Solid Snake - in his very strange but thoroughly entertaining quests to stop some shadowy terrorist organizations from causing a whole bunch of horrible stuff. That’s my best way of describing the Metal Gear Solid games, because in truth they are absolutely bonkers, and well worth the ride.

Digital copies of these games were previously very difficult to get your hands on, but now you can pick them up for relatively cheap prices over on GOG, where you’ll also be able to find the Konami Collector’s Series: a bundle of classic Konami games including Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon's Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, Contra and Super C.

What do you think? Will you be picking up the original Metal Gear Solid games on GOG? What other games in the series have you played already? Which one is your favorite? Let us know!