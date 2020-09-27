Frictional Games recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Amnesia: Dark Descent, and as a reward they have revealed that both Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs are now open source. This does not mean they are free however, but significantly opens up more avenues for the modding scene.

“Over the years The Dark Descent has accumulated over a thousand mods and addons on ModDB. This flood of user content has been amazing to see and we are extremely grateful for the whole community surrounding it all,” the post read. “Today we are releasing the full source code for Amnesia: The Dark Descent under GPL v3”

GPL v3 (General Public License) basically means that you can do what you want with the code, but if you decide to take it commercially then you must also make it open source to all users. Frictional games had a good way of putting it, comparing the open source code to “free speech” rather than “free beer.”

Amnesia: The Dark Descent shot to infamy 10 years ago when it first came out, mostly because it was scary and spawned hundreds of scare compilations on YouTube, but also because it had a very active and dedicated modding scene. The source code for both of the first 2 games should allow for even more interesting mods to be created.

If you would like to take a look at the source code for both games, then you can download the source code for Amnesia The Dark Descent here, or Amnesia A Machine For Pigs here. Hopefully the modding scene can be reignited before the launch of Amnesia: Rebirth.

What do you think? Will you be taking a look at the source code? Have you played any of the Amnesia games? What about any mods for them? Let us know!