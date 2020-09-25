Thanks to the recent announcement of Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 30 series graphics cards and the fact that next-gen consoles are right around the corner, everyone is fighting to obtain some of the most powerful PC hardware you can buy today. Unfortunately Nvidia seems to have underestimated the demand, as all stores were sold out almost immediately after release.

This now puts a bit of pressure on AMD, as they themselves are gearing up to launch their own next-gen Radeon RX 6000 GPUs on October 28th. Now some users online are afraid that AMD will be a “paper” (or, “soft”) launch. But according to Frank Azor, the Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing at AMD, that won’t be the case.

Responding to a disappointed user who couldn’t get their hands on an RTX 3090 yesterday, who said “$10 says AMD will be a paper launch too,” Azor responded coyly with: “I look forward to taking your $10 :)”

Obviously this has caused many to believe that AMD will have a much bigger stock at launch than Nvidia, but Azor has since confirmed that all he meant by that comment was that AMD will definitely not have a soft launch for the Radeon RX 6000 series.

So basically it’s not confirmed that AMD will have a bigger launch and stock available than Nvidia, but they certainly won’t be expecting a small launch either. Hopefully AMD will be able to find a way to stop a bunch of scalpers and bots from buying dozens of cards and then selling them for higher prices on Ebay.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Radeon RX 6000 series? Do you think the launch will be similar to Nvidia? Or will AMD last a few more seconds before going out of stock? Let us know your thoughts!

