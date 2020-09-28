Second Extinction’s the name, blowing up dinosaurs is the game, as developers Systemic Reaction have just released a brand new 16 minute gameplay video for their upcoming dino-based first person shooter. Plus, they have also revealed an Early Access content roadmap.

The gameplay video for Second Extinction shows pretty much what a full “research and rescue” mission looks like, which as it turns out, requires a lot more shooting and researching than any rescuing. Nevertheless, it’s the best taster of what it's going to play like when Second Extinction launches on October 13th.

Then we have the Early Access content roadmap that the developers, which admittedly is still a bit vague and is instead called a “Basic Training Roadmap.” According to it, the first batch of updates will include a new enemy mutation, mission difficulty setting, and a new emergence event. This will take place over October/November as part of the 01 First Blood update.

Beyond that, it looks like we’ll be getting even more enemy mutations, new weapons, seasonal events, QoL improvements, a Horde Mode and much more.

What do you think? Are you excited for Second Extinction? How did you feel seeing the gameplay video above? Will you be joining the Second Extinction Early Access? Let us know!