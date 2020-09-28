There’s not a lot known about Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield, pretty much all we know is that it’s definitely coming out before The Elder Scrolls 6, and apart from a vague teaser trailer back in 2018, we have absolutely no idea what Starfield actually looks like. But now some images have supposedly been leaked from an early build of the game.

Three images have surfaced online that, apparently, show off Bethesda’s Starfield game. They’re not at all confirmed, so take this all with a grain of salt, but they do seem rather legit. The first image depicts a character standing near a space station of sorts, then an up close image of the game’s UI, and finally the last picture is of an in-game spaceship design.

One reason that makes these images relatively legit is the fact that the font from the health and stamina bars in the bottom right of the first picture match the font from the official Starfield website.

According to other rumors circulating around these images, they are reportedly from an early 2018 build of the game, so even if these are legit there’s most likely already been a few updates to the UI or game’s design.

