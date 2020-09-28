Amazon is jumping into the world of cloud gaming with their newly announced Luna service, which offers a selection of games at a monthly price. It’s a lot like Google’s Stadia in many ways, but also does quite a few things differently. According to a recent interview with the press, Amazon’s Luna service will be running on Nvidia T4 GPUs.

What’s also interesting is that Google Stadia uses Linux-based data servers and the Vulkan API, which has caused many issues for developers porting over their games onto the service. But Amazon is doing things differently, and will be supporting Windows games to make for less work when it comes to porting.

“Our goal is to make porting games as low effort as possible,” said Oliver Messenger, the Director of Product for Amazon Luna. “We'll support existing Windows games,” he said, expanding that developers “don't need a new tech stack to port over. If there's a Windows version of their games, they can bring them over to our service in short order.”

So it looks like all in all that Amazon’s Luna service will be much more streamlined when it comes to developers porting over their games, and could potentially allow for quicker implementation for less money (something big games companies always love to hear). This could put Amazon as the service of choice for developers compared to Google.

Of course, it looks like Google won’t be Amazon’s biggest competitor, as it's now looking like Microsoft wants to be the official Netflix of gaming. Two tech giants battling it out for supremacy sure sounds like a fun story, and will hopefully result in better competition that will ultimately benefit the consumer.

Here's a list of the official Amazon Luna launch games lineup:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Abzu

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Blasphemous

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Blazing Chrome

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Contra Anniversary Collection

Control

CrossCode

Deponia Doomsday

Dirt Rally 2.0

Everspace

Furi

Ghost of a Tale

Goodbye Deponia

Grid

Hard Reset Redux

Iconoclasts

Indivisible

Infinite Minigolf

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth

Lumines Remastered

Metro Exodus

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Obduction

Overcooked! 2

Panzer Dragoon Remake

Paper Beast

R-Type Dimensions EX

Redout: Solar Challenge Edition

Resident Evil 7

Rez Infinite

Rime

River City Girls

The Sexy Brutale

Shadow Tactics

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut

Sonic Mania Plus

Star Wars Pinball

SteamWorld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition

SteamWorld Quest

Super Mega Baseball 3

The Surge

The Surge 2

Sythentik: Legion Rising

Tacoma

Tangledeep

Tennis World Tour 2

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Thimbleweed Park

Valfaris

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap

XIII

Yoku’s Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Other points made in the interview include the lineup of the Luna+ games channel increasing from 50 games at launch to 100 at the end of the Early Access period, and the selection of games may end up rotating (much like Xbox Game Pass) rather than expanding an always-growing library.

Additionally, no games will be sold individually on the service like Stadia offers, plus 4K support will be up to the individual developers for now based on performance from the Luna dev kits. And lastly, Amazon Luna will support up to 4 local controllers for typical couch co-op style games.

What do you think? Will Amazon beat out Google Stadia? How do you feel about Amazon’s Luna service? Are you excited for it? Let us know!