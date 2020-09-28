Amazon is jumping into the world of cloud gaming with their newly announced Luna service, which offers a selection of games at a monthly price. It’s a lot like Google’s Stadia in many ways, but also does quite a few things differently. According to a recent interview with the press, Amazon’s Luna service will be running on Nvidia T4 GPUs.
What’s also interesting is that Google Stadia uses Linux-based data servers and the Vulkan API, which has caused many issues for developers porting over their games onto the service. But Amazon is doing things differently, and will be supporting Windows games to make for less work when it comes to porting.
“Our goal is to make porting games as low effort as possible,” said Oliver Messenger, the Director of Product for Amazon Luna. “We'll support existing Windows games,” he said, expanding that developers “don't need a new tech stack to port over. If there's a Windows version of their games, they can bring them over to our service in short order.”
So it looks like all in all that Amazon’s Luna service will be much more streamlined when it comes to developers porting over their games, and could potentially allow for quicker implementation for less money (something big games companies always love to hear). This could put Amazon as the service of choice for developers compared to Google.
Of course, it looks like Google won’t be Amazon’s biggest competitor, as it's now looking like Microsoft wants to be the official Netflix of gaming. Two tech giants battling it out for supremacy sure sounds like a fun story, and will hopefully result in better competition that will ultimately benefit the consumer.
Here's a list of the official Amazon Luna launch games lineup:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Abzu
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Blasphemous
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Blazing Chrome
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Control
- CrossCode
- Deponia Doomsday
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Everspace
- Furi
- Ghost of a Tale
- Goodbye Deponia
- Grid
- Hard Reset Redux
- Iconoclasts
- Indivisible
- Infinite Minigolf
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Lumines Remastered
- Metro Exodus
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Obduction
- Overcooked! 2
- Panzer Dragoon Remake
- Paper Beast
- R-Type Dimensions EX
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- Resident Evil 7
- Rez Infinite
- Rime
- River City Girls
- The Sexy Brutale
- Shadow Tactics
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Star Wars Pinball
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
- SteamWorld Quest
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- Sythentik: Legion Rising
- Tacoma
- Tangledeep
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Thimbleweed Park
- Valfaris
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon Trap
- XIII
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Other points made in the interview include the lineup of the Luna+ games channel increasing from 50 games at launch to 100 at the end of the Early Access period, and the selection of games may end up rotating (much like Xbox Game Pass) rather than expanding an always-growing library.
Additionally, no games will be sold individually on the service like Stadia offers, plus 4K support will be up to the individual developers for now based on performance from the Luna dev kits. And lastly, Amazon Luna will support up to 4 local controllers for typical couch co-op style games.
What do you think? Will Amazon beat out Google Stadia? How do you feel about Amazon’s Luna service? Are you excited for it? Let us know!