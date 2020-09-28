Nvidia’s recently announced RTX 30 series was missing a decent mid-range/mainstream GPU at launch, with the RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 all aimed towards enthusiasts. But according to some new sources, the RTX 3060 Ti will be launching soon after the RTX 3070 launches on October 15th.

Multiple rumors have been coming out seemingly confirming the existence of the RTX 3060, including the rumored specs of an RTX 3060 Ti, and these new leaks corroborate directly with those previous rumors, including a late October release date. A few more specs were also revealed, which you can see below:

Card Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory GB TDP W Price USD Launch Date RTX 3090 1.40 GHz 1.70 GHz 10,496 82 GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 September 24th RTX 3080 1.44 GHz 1.71 GHz 8,704 68 GDDR6X 10 320W $699 September 17th RTX 3070 1.50 GHz 1.73 GHz 5,888 46 GDDR6 8 220W $499 October 15th RTX 3060 Ti N/A N/A 4864* 38* GDDR6* 8* 180W-200W* $399* Late October*

(*Specs listed above are rumored and not yet confirmed)

The RTX 3060 Ti will supposedly feature the GA104-200 GPU die as well as 4864 Cuda Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 14Gbps, a bus width of 256-bit, a bandwidth of 448GB/s, and a TDP of around 180W. This would make it around the same performance of an RTX 2080 for $399 (the price is not confirmed, but judging by the price ranges of the RTX 30 series so far, we could be seeing the same price as an RTX 2060 Super).

Apparently more info on the RTX 3060 Ti will be revealed around the RTX 3070’s launch on October 15th. The non-TI version of the RTX 3060 is rumored to include the GA106 GPU die, which is not ready for launch yet and presumably why the Ti version is releasing before. Other indicators point towards a strong mid-range graphics card coming from AMD at the Radeon RX 6000 GPU reveal, which the 3060 non-Ti would not be able to offer decent competition against.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3060 Ti? Will you be more interested in the Ti or non-Ti version? Let us know!