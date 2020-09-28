Sega has just recently revealed that the PC and western release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon has been moved to a 3 day earlier release in order to align with the new next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console release. Interestingly, the PlayStation 5 version is coming at a later date on March 2nd 2021.

The release date for Yakuza: Like A Dragon was previously set for November 13th on PC via Steam and the Windows Store, but have now been moved forward to be an Xbox Series X/S launch title. Both the current-gen Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will offer a free next-gen upgrade, when they are available.

(The below trailer is from a month ago and still displays the old November 13th release date)

So for those of you who are anxiously awaiting the official PC release, the Yakuza Like a Dragon PC system requirements have already been revealed, and they’re not too demanding. If you’re rocking some modern hardware you should be able to play this title at a decent performance.

What do you think? Are you excited for Yakuza: Like a Dragon? What’s your favorite Yakuza game so far? Let us know!