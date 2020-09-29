Well, it looks like after the recent announcement that Yakuza: Like A Dragon will be launching 3 days earlier on PC, SEGA went ahead and updated the official PC system requirements. Luckily not a lot has changed, but the minimum specs have been bumped up a little so if you're rocking a low-end setup these changes may be a bit annoying.

Again though, it's not by much, the biggest changes in the minimum requirements are the OS jumping up from Windows 8 64-bit to Windows 10, the Intel CPU changing from a Intel Core i7-3770 to a Core i5-3470, and the RAM getting a boost from 4GB to 8GB. So overall nothing too significant at least as the GPU requirements still remain the same.

As for the recommended requirements, nothing has changed there except for the storage size, which has increased from 40GB available space to 60GB. Though there was no mention of a high-res texture pack download or something like that to warrant the increase in storage, so just be wary of that.

(You can check the previously revealed Yakuza 7 PC system requirements here for a comparison if you'd like)

But with that said, let's jump right into the updated Yakuza: Like a Dragon PC system requirements...

Yakuza: Like a Dragon minimum system requirements

Yakuza: Like a Dragon recommended system requirements

To play Yakuza Like a Dragon you will need a Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1400 processor. This CPU should then be paired with either a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 graphics card in order to run at 60fps on 1080 screen resolution. You will also need at least 8GB of system memory to run Yakuza 7 at its best.

In order to run Yakuza Like a Dragon's minimum requirements then you will need a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon HD 7870 GPU coupled with either a Core i5-3470 or FX-8350 CPU as well as 8GB of RAM to achieve 60fps at 1080p resolution on Low graphics settings.

In summary, the upcoming Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon will need a PC with around 4 years old hardware inside to play at the recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Yakuza: Like A Dragon System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Yakuza: Like A Dragon GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Yakuza: Like A Dragon Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.