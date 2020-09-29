There’s a new Call of Duty coming this year, right on schedule like it always does, and whilst many of us may or may not be excited for it, the COD Zombies community will be happy to hear that the official reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies will be happening tomorrow at 10am PT over at the Call of Duty YouTube channel.

The news was announced recently ahead of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 launch. 10am PT time translates to 1pm EDT for those living on the East Coast, 6pm and 7pm for those living in the UK and Central Europe respectively, and 3am the following morning (October 1st).

Of course, to a lot of us, this might be the only exciting news about the new Call of Duty this year, so hopefully this reveal will be worth it. Are we looking at a Nacht Der Untoten remake? A Tranzit remake? Or something entirely new? Make your predictions now and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.

What do you think? Are you excited for the COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal? Are you a big COD Zombies fan? What are you hoping to see at tomorrow’s reveal? Let us know!