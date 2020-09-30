Inxile Entertainment recently released the fantastic RPG Wasteland 3, and are currently working on a VR shooter called Frostpoint: Proving Grounds, but according to the Studio Head of InXile Entertainment, Brian Fargo, the studio is currently working on 2 more RPGs, though no more information about any of them was released.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who had a moment of praise for the recent Wasteland 3 release, and expressed hope for more similar experiences from the studio, Fargo replied with: “We are working on wonderful new RPG’s, it’s too bad they take so long to make.”

It’s possible that one of those games is still that VR RPG game that Inxile were funded to create a while back, though it's also equally possible that that game turned out to be Frostpoint. Either way, Inxile Entertainment seems to be toying with the world of Virtual Reality, so it’s anyone’s guess what those new mystery titles could be.

It seems like we won’t be hearing anything for the second game for a while though, as Fargo followed up his previous tweet with “I should probably clarify that our second RPG is in the infancy of pre production.”

What do you think? Are you excited for more RPGs from Inxile Entertainment? What do you think they could be? Have you played Wasteland 3? Let us know!