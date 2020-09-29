Recently, there’s been a lot of problems cropping up regarding the RTX 3080 and some performance issues. Many users online have taken to various forums and social media sites to talk about numerous crashes and black screens they are experiencing with the latest card. Yesterday, EVGA confirmed that this has something to do with the type of capacitors used on the GPU.

One simple fix that was discovered involved manually downclocking the RTX 3080 by 50-100MHz as the crashing issues seemed to occur when the card reached certain speeds above 2GHz. But now the new Nvidia driver 456.55 has been tested and multiple sources claim it fixes the crashing issues, but it seems like Nvidia has done this by lowering the GPU boost clock.

The new driver has been announced to include Nvidia Reflex support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone, as well as being optimized for the upcoming space sim Star Wars: Squadrons. But if you look carefully in the release notes document for the 456.55 WHQL, there’s a little line that says:

“The new Game Ready Driver also improves stability in certain games on RTX 30 Series GPUs.”

Understandably, if Nvidia just shouted to everyone that they will be downclocking most RTX 30 series GPUs in order to prevent crashes, there would probably be a bit of backlash. So the Green Team has instead hidden the announcement in their release notes.

Luckily it looks like performance isn’t affected that badly, with around a 1-2 frame difference for the average FPS on big games. But to be honest, that’s a pretty good sacrifice to ensure that your games won’t crash with the latest RTX 3080 cards. Though it is annoying to have to resort to such a fix after buying a brand new RTX 30 series GPU.

