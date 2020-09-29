A while ago it was announced that EA Play will be joining Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost later this year, bringing hundreds of EA titles to the subscription service. Well we now have an official date when this is happening, as EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players on November 10th.

That obviously aligns directly with the official Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next-gen consoles launch. However, there is a major caveat to that statement: Game Pass subscribers on PC will have to wait until December this year before we get any of the EA Play benefits.

“Starting November 10, EA Play will be available on Xbox consoles, including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and beginning in December, members with an Ultimate or PC subscription will be able to download and play games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 PCs,” the official blog post reads.

Interestingly, there is a big asterisk on that last part that talks about playing EA games on PC: “Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details,” the note says. It’s a bit vague, but I imagine that has something to do with separate titles being available on the service depending on which platform you use.

For instance, the series of NHL Hockey games are only available under the EA Play subscription on consoles, whereas PC players unfortunately don’t get the same access. There’s probably a couple other conditions that we’re unaware of, but will hopefully be cleared up closer to the time EA Play officially comes to Game Pass on PC in December.

The blog post also reiterated the fact that DOOM Eternal is coming to Game Pass on October 1st, but once again PC players are going to have to wait until "later in 2020" before we can get our hands on that one.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA Play to come to Game Pass? What do you think those conditions and limitations mean? Let us know!