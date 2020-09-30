AMD is getting ready to officially announce their new series of Zen 3-based next-gen processors next week, but it looks like we won’t have to wait that long to hear about potential performance improvements, as a benchmark for the upcoming 8-Core Ryzen 7 5800X CPU has supposedly leaked online and it’s faster than a 10-Core Intel Core i9-10900K.

The Ryzen 7 5800X is apparently part of the lineup for the new Ryzen 5000 series of processors based on the new Zen 3 architecture. It’s set to reportedly replace the Ryzen 7 3800X whilst supposedly remaining at a similar price point (the 3800X was $399 at launch). According to the leaked benchmarks, it also seems to have the same core configuration at 8 cores and 16 threads.

The benchmarks come from the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark database, and were performed on the Crazy 4K preset. 4K is generally GPU-bound but Ashes of the Singularity has some CPU-specific performance indicators at least, so we can get a good idea of the kind of CPU performance we will get.

Below you will see the leaked benchmark results for the Ryzen 7 5800X compared to the Core i9-10900K, both running at the 4K Crazy preset and paired with an RTX 2080 GPU:

Looking at the results we can see that, on average, the Ryzen 7 5800X is 16% faster than the Core i9-10900K, and 22% faster in the Normal Batch results. For both Medium and Heavy batches, the 5800X is 14% faster than the 10900K.

That’s some pretty significant performance gains over a higher Core CPU, and if the 5800X really will be launching at around $399, that means you’ll be able to get a faster processor than Intel for nearly $100 cheaper.

What’s even more exciting is if we look at the Ryzen 7 3800X’s benchmarks with the exact same configuration: Crazy 4K preset with an RTX 2080 GPU.

On average, the Ryzen 7 5800X is 27% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X, and 33% faster in the Normal Batch. In the Medium batch, the 5800X is 22% faster than the 3800X, and 14% faster in the Heavy batch.

Here's a quick, easy-to-glance-at comparison...

Ryzen 7 5800X performance comparison at Crazy 4K preset with RTX 2080 in Ashes of the Singularity:

Compared to the Core i9-10900K, the Ryzen 7 5800X is...

16% faster on Average

22% faster on Normal Batch

14% faster on Medium Batch

14% faster on Heavy Batch

Compared to the Ryzen 7 3800X, the Ryzen 7 5800X is...

27% faster on Average

33% faster on Normal Batch

22% faster on Medium Batch

14% faster on Heavy Batch

Overall, it’s looking like the Ryzen 7 5800X is going to be a monster CPU and we haven’t even found out what the clock speeds will be yet. Hopefully we’ll get some more information leading up to the official announcement from AMD next week.

Until then though, let us know what you think! Are you excited for the Zen 3 launch? Are you looking to upgrade your CPU? How do you feel about the performance improvements here? Tell us your thoughts!