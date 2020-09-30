Looks like information regarding AMD’s highly anticipated launch of their next-gen Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards has been accidentally leaked online, detailing some pretty exciting specs for the new GPUs.

A Reddit user online dug through some of the MacOS Big Sur code and discovered some specifications for 3 of the new Radeon RX 6000 GPUs: the Navi 21 (also known as the Big Navi, Sienna Cichlid, and possibly the Radeon RX 6900 XT), the Navi 22 (Navy Flounder), and Navi 23 (Dimgrey Cavefish).

The new information seems to confirm some previously leaked specs regarding the Compute Units of each graphics card, both of which reveal that the Navi 21 will feature 80 CUs, and the Navi 22 will have 40 CUs. Interestingly is the addition of the Navi 23 GPU, which will apparently have 32 CUs.

Each Compute Unit usually corresponds to 64 shader processing units, so if we expect that to stay the same then that means the Navi 21 will have 5120 stream processors (also known as CUDA Cores for Nvidia GPUs), the Navi 22 will 2560, and the Navi 23 will have 2048.

In terms of clock speeds, only the Navi 21 and Navi 22 speeds were found, the Navi 23 GPU apparently had incomplete information. The clock speed for the Navi 21 is apparently between 2050MHz and 2200MHz, whilst the TDP ranges from an approximate 220W-238W. For the Navi 22, the clock speed listed was 2500MHz with a TDP of 170W.

No information regarding VRAM was listed unfortunately, but based on previous rumors the Navi 21 will have 16GB of memory, whilst the Navi 22 will have 12GB. Based on those two rumors, we can expect the Navi 23 to have somewhere around 8GB of video memory.

GPU Codename Possible GPU model** Cores Clock speed (MHz) Possible VRAM TDP (W) Navi 21 Sienna Cichlid Radeon RX 6900 XT* 5120* 2050 - 2200* 16GB* 200-238* Navi 22 Navy Flounder Radeon RX 6700* 2560* 2500* 12GB* 170* Navi 23 Dimgrey Cavefish Radeon RX 6600* 2048* - 8GB* -

*(All specs and information listed are unconfirmed and subject to change.)

**Whilst it's generally considered that the Navi 21 GPU is the Radeon RX 6900 XT model, no rumors or leaks suggest what the other GPUs could be. So based on these specs alone here, we have estimated what the Navi 22 and Navi 23 GPU models could potentially be.

It is entirely possible that these specs are simply just prototype info supplied to Apple by AMD, and are certainly subject to change. However, looking back at previous GPUs and their leaked specs, the total number of shader units stayed the same whilst clock speeds actually increased as well as TDP.

So with that, it's likely the Navi 21, Navi 22, and Navi 23 will all remain with the same amount of shaders, but clock speeds and TDP may increase.

What is interesting to note as well is how different the shader counts compare to Nvidia’s RTX 30 series. 5120 stream processors is nowhere near close to the 8,704 CUDA Cores of the RTX 3080, but it’s important to note that both Nvidia and AMD’s shader processor units work very differently from one another. Whilst that will take a much longer time to explain though, just know that it isn’t exactly 1:1, and 5120 stream processor does not necessarily mean weaker performance than the RTX 3080.

In fact, all signs are pointing towards a serious competitor for the RTX 3080, but unfortunately we won’t know for sure until AMD gives us some concrete info and the Radeon RX 6000 series officially releases.

It seems like everyone is getting pretty excited ahead of the official AMD next-gen processor and graphics cards announcement, as more and more information is getting leaked before the launch. The specs for one of the upcoming Zen 3-based CPUs was leaked earlier as well, showing that the Ryzen 7 5800X will apparently be faster than an Intel Core i9-10900K.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Radeon RX 6000 series? Are you looking to upgrade your graphics card? Which one are you more interested in? And what do you think of the specs listed above? Will AMD be able to compete against Nvidia’s RTX 30 series? Let us know your thoughts!