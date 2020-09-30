Since June, Torchlight 3 has been in Early Access and has gotten quite a few updates since then thanks to community feedback. Now the developers are happy to announce that Torchlight 3 will be leaving Early Access on October 13th.

“We're incredibly excited to announce that Torchlight III, the light-hearted and fast-paced dungeon crawler, will exit Steam Early Access and officially launch on Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation®4 on October 13 - and release on Nintendo Switch later this year,” the official announcement says.

It’s a pretty short period of time for an Early Access game to officially launch, but it seems that the team at Echtra Inc are happy with the way it's moving forward. Additionally, it’s also getting a price increase to $39.99 at launch.

The exact full release will be on October 13th at 7am PT. So for those of you livving on the East Coast instead that's 10am EDT, for anyone in the UK that's 3pm BST, or 4PM CEST for anyone living in Central Europe, and finally 12am (midnight) for those living in Australia.

Finally, all different editions of the game will be getting an exclusive fairy pet. Steam users will get a Violet Glittersprite, while Xbox One players will get a Verdant Glittersprite, PlayStation 4 players will get an Azure Glittersprite, and Nintendo Switch players will get an Ashen Glittersprite when it launches.

What do you think? Are you excited for Torchlight III leaving Early Access? Have you already played it? What did you think of it? Let us know!