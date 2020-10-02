One great thing about PC gaming is that there is always a way to enhance your computer setup, or simply to just expand the way you engage with your games. We can customize to our hearts content, to build a unique experience that works for the type of gaming we each most enjoy.

Peripherals are made available to us to help us achieve this and the PC could arguably be considered the birthplace of peripheral gaming, where joysticks, power gloves, and virtual reality let us expand our gaming platform to ever more exciting and immersive levels.

Star Wars Squadrons releases tomorrow and as a space flight sim we wanted to explore one of these game peripheral paths and then ask you guys to share your thoughts in the comments below, regarding what you do to enhance your own game experiences from an immersion standpoint, especially if you have something like a flight stick or steering wheel for your racing games.

You may also be aware that Star Wars Squadrons should work with a VR headset as well as our T.16000M flight stick, so we will be sharing our thoughts on gaming with this level of immersion in a following article over the weekend.

For us, its time to bring out and setup our Thrustmaster T16000M FCS Space Sim Duo flight stick. Lets walk us through unboxing and setting this baby up and see what's involved.

Now, not everyone has thought about getting peripherals and might even be put off getting them because they feel they are tricky to physically setup and then to have a PC/game/software recognise them for use. So we thought, while we are here, lets demystify this and see what that experience feels like with...

"Lets do an unboxing!"

Hmm, I was going to say, lets see what it's like to setup and use our T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo flight stick.

But *sigh* yes, why not... lets do an unboxing.

First of all: the T16000M FCS Space Sim Duo packaging. The duo joysticks come all in one compact box, snugly nestled in a made-to-fit polystyrene casing.

Box dimensions:

L x W x H = 33.5cm x 23cm x 26.5cm

L x W x H = 13.25 x 9 x 10.25 inches

So what’s actually included inside the T16000M FCS Space Sim Duo box?

Its great to see that there weren’t loads of fiddly little pieces to take care of and make sure they’re not accidentally swallowed by anyone (I don’t have any children, but I’m very clumsy, so you never know).

Both joysticks have a USB cable attached. The only other thing left in the box was a small bag with extra joystick thumb rests and screw covers, in case you want to switch either joystick from right-handed to left-handed or vice versa.

And thats it. You get what you need.

So now to plug these bad boys in and set them up.

If you are looking for the user manual then you can download the user manual here.

Setup is quick and easy: plug each flight stick usb connector (there are two remember) into your PC, Windows will then automatically detect them and download the appropriate drivers. I didn’t have any trouble with this step, but just in case you do, the drivers are available in the same place you download the user manual.

And that wraps up the entire T.16000M flight stick installation process. Super quick and easy. Now all we have to do is launch a game and configure my settings in there!

T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo T.A.R.G.E.T software and mapping settings

The T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo comes with some handy software called T.A.R.G.E.T (Thrustmaster Advanced pRogramming Graphical EdiTor), which allows you to test, configure, and program the flight sticks with ease. Since all Thrustmaster controllers are plug-and-play, this software is technically optional, but for lovers of peripherals like this TARGET is the must have software of choice for the best in-depth and customizable experience.

The biggest reason to use the software is to be able to configure your controllers and customize your experience to your heart's content. It's the easiest place to program all the buttons on the controllers and you can even create profiles for various different games.

One such example is Elite Dangerous, and Thrustmaster actually provides an easy drag-and-drop file that will automatically map your controllers for the perfect experience inside Elite Dangerous. You can customize this configuration further, but it does save some time if you want to just jump in straight away. Below is an image of the Thrustmaster-provided mapping settings for Elite Dangerous:

You can download the Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo Elite Dangerous T.A.R.G.E.T mapping settings from the same place you download the user manual, which you can find here. Along with Elite Dangerous are mapping settings for War Thunder, Everspace, MechWarrior, Redout and Star Citizen.

T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo right-hand to left-hand switch or vice versa

As mentioned earlier, there is an option to change the joystick from a right-handed setup to a left-handed one or vice versa. This is very handy if you only purchase the one joystick, but I can’t see it being worth it if you buy the Duo bundle, unless of course you have two left hands… Or you know, one breaks and you’re desperate to use the other one.

The process for switching to right-or-left-handed seems pretty simple and requires only 3 elements to be adjusted: the thumb rest, the hand rest, and the configuration of the buttons on the base.

All 3 are super simple. To adjust the thumb rest just take off the screw cover, unscrew the thumb rest on the one side, and then screw in the other-handed thumb rest onto the other side. To adjust the hand rest, just unscrew it slightly to loosen it without actually removing it, swivel it around and there you go. And for the button configuration takes a simple switch underneath the base of the joystick itself.

T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo price and where to buy

As for the price, the T.16000M are a great mid-range entry point for casual gaming, with a current price of $129.99 (£109.99 or €119.99). However, an alternative for almost half the price is the T.Flight Hotas X starting at $54.99 (£59.99 or €69.99).

If you are a serious flight stick person, you probably already know you can pick up even more high tech professional looking flight sticks, but of course the price keeps going up to suit your needs/wants.

T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo: check todays prices

T.Flight Hotas X: check todays prices

So that about wraps up the basic installation and customization guide for the Thrustmaster T.16000M FCS Space Sim Duo flight sticks, we’re really excited to jump in and play around with these and then let you all know what we think of them!

We’ll be having a go at some well known sim titles like the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons to see how it feels and if it even improves gameplay. We’ll also have a go at using them in VR to see if they can provide an even more immersive experience!

But for now, we want to hear from you about your favorite PC peripherals, like What brand or model do you use? What kind of games do you like to play with them and with what type of peripherals? We’re not just talking flight sticks here, it could be anything ranging from gamepad controllers, to steering wheels, to virtual reality headsets and accessories! Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on