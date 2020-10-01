The case of Epic Games vs Apple has been pretty tricky on both tech giants, whilst both sides can make a compelling argument for their own side of the story, the latest hearing that has taken place involved a judge that wasn’t quite fond of Epic Games’ procedures and tactics when it came to the famed scandal back in August.

It all started when Epic wanted to make a statement about Apple’s payment policies in the iOS store by bypassing the in-app payment fees in Fortnite. Epic games gave players the option to pay through the Apple Store or to directly pay Epic Games themselves, the latter being a slightly cheaper option since Apple puts a 30% fee on in-app purchases.

Since then, court ruling after court ruling has seen the case go in circles, but the latest hearing ended up being quite brutal for Epic Games. The judge, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, suggested that Epic’s actions were “not honest” and actually helped to encourage Apple’s App store security policies.

“You did something, you lied about it by omission, by not being forthcoming. That's the security issue. That's the security issue!” She said. “There are a lot of people in the public who consider you guys heroes for what you guys did, but it's still not honest.”

Epic argues that Apple is forcing players into a form of illegal ‘tying’, which sees companies forcing consumers to buy one product in order to buy another, a kind of forced bundle so to speak. But Judge Rogers was not exactly persuaded by the argument, saying that she does not see the in-app payment fees as “a separate and distinct product.”

This does not mean that Epic has lost the case now, as Judge Rogers insisted the case now go to a jury, but because of her busy schedule, it probably won’t be going to trial anytime earlier than July 2021.

What do you think? How do you feel about the case of Apple vs Epic Games? How will this case be resolved? And who will ultimately win at the end of the day? Let us know!