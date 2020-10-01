As the excitement grows for AMD’s next-gen CPU and GPU announcements, more and more information starts to slip out to the wild. Whilst none of it is officially confirmed, they do at least give us some info to get the discussions rolling, and what the potential of the next-gen launches could mean if the information is true.

Yesterday we saw an alleged benchmark for the Ryzen 7 5800X processor which showed it to outpace the Intel Core i9-10900K, and now today we have some information about the possible Zen 3 lineup and launch dates.

A couple sources have revealed the possible Zen 3 launch lineup which includes a Ryzen 5 5600X, the Ryzen 7 5800X from yesterday, a Ryzen 9 5900X and a flagship Ryzen 9 5950X. No official specs were revealed apart from Core and Thread counts unfortunately, and we could only find 1 source that indicated the L2 and L3 cache sizes, so take that with a grain of salt.

AMD Zen 3 CPU possible lineup:

*All information is based on speculation and not confirmed

As for the release dates? 1 source indicated 2 potential dates, but another only revealed 1, but one of the dates lines up with the other which leads to a slightly more credible possible launch date.

If true, this means that the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5900X will launch on October 20th, just a couple weeks after the official announcement and a week before the Radeon RX 6000 GPUs get revealed.

Either way the new Zen 3 architecture is looking pretty exciting, even if these benchmark results are true or not, but what do you think? Are you excited for the Zen 3 announcement? Which CPU would you be more interested in based on your current setup? And how much do you think they will cost? Let us know!