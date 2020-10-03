Dirt 5 is right around the corner, and we’re almost a month away until we can get into the real mud and ice of it. Codemasters are slowly bringing out gameplay videos to keep us interested and show off some new stuff in the upcoming racing sim, this time showing off a sunny Cape Town Stadium race in Dirt 5.

This specific track looks pretty cool as it takes racers in and out of the stadium, at one point passing through the parking lot! It’s not a very long race and looks pretty standard other than that, but Dirt 5 is shaping up to be a pretty immersive experience. Now where I did I put my steering wheel?

Dirt 5 is launching November 6th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and will receive a free upgrade to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on launch day for each next-gen console. You can check out the Dirt 5 PC system requirements here in preparation for launch.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dirt 5? What did you think of the above track? And will you be using a steering wheel when Dirt 5 launches? Let us know!