FIFA 21 is out now for all EA Play subscribers, whilst everyone else will need to wait another week until the full release. So with FIFA 21 technically being released already, here's the full list of PC customizable graphics options, and they're not exactly extensive...

In truth, FIFA 21 actually only has 2 graphics settings available: an overall graphical preset, and an Anti-Aliasing option. There's also the usual resolution selection as well as a frame rate limiter option in case you want to limit your frame rate to 30fps or 60fps. You can also unlock the frame rate if you want it set to unlimited instead.

There's also an option to select your preferred gamepad controller type, whether that's letter or number-based. And as for Audio, well, that's pretty much bare bones as well, with a single voice chat option and sound properties, as well as an option to choose between Stereo, 5.1, or 7.1 sound mixes.

With that all said, let's take a look at the PC graphics settings for FIFA 21...

---------------

FIFA 21 display settings

Resolution

Display Mode - Full Screen/Windowed/Windowed Borderless

Rendering Quality - Auto/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

MSAA Options - Auto/Off/2x/4x

Frame Rate - Lock to 30fps/Lock to 60fps/No limit on FPS

FIFA 21 button icons

Button icon type - Letter Style Controller/Number Style Controller

FIFA 21 audio settings

Voice Chat - On/Off

Sound Properties

Mix Mode - Stereo/5.1/7.1

---------------

So that's all the PC graphics settings available in FIFA 21. To be honest though, it never really was a series that prides itself on an extensive selection of graphics options. Whilst its undeniable that the games do you look pretty, a simple graphical preset option and Anti-Aliasing selection is good enough.

The Auto graphical preset will let the game determine the most optimal quality settings based on the hardware in your system.

The frame rate limiter is also a nice addition as it always is, though its interesting to see no V-Sync option available. Additionally, if you want to change your graphics settings whilst in-game, then unfortunately you're going to have to quick the game entirely, as there's currently no graphics settings available in-game.

Overall, there isn't a huge selection available to customize your experience in FIFA 21, but that isn't much of an issue, and what is there is just what you need to have a comfortable experience, even if there is no V-Sync option.